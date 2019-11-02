AHRC Mourns the Death of Former Congressman John Conyers,funeral services set for Monday Nov. 4, in Detroit; Bill Clinton to attend:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) joins the nation in mourning the death of former congressman John Conyers Jr.

Mr. Conyers was one of the longest serving members of the US Congress. He was first elected in 1964. Mr. Conyers died on October 27. He was 90 years old.

Mr. Conyers was a strong and vocal advocate for social justice and for ending racism and discrimination in America. Congressman Conyers co-founded the Black Caucus in the US House of Representatives. The Black Caucus has been instrumental in advocating for African American rights.

Mr. Conyers fought for years to establish the national holiday of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. day- the third Monday in January. Mr. Conyers called the designation of a holiday after Dr. Martin Luther King, "far and away the thing I am most proud of."

With his death, the civil rights movement in America lost a true American hero and one of its icons. He will be missed and will always be remembered.

AHRC sends its warm condolences to Mr. Conyers' family, friends and supporters.

"Congressman Conyers was a courageous fighter for justice and equality in America," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "I had the distinct honor of knowing him and working with him on social justice issues for many years," continued Hamad. "His legacy will continue to inspire Americans for generations," concluded Hamad.

