Prompt response of firefighters saves properties worth N35 million in Osogbo 

80-year-old retiree, others lose property to inferno in Osogbo

The residents of Osogbo, Osun State today commended men of the Osun state Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service in the state for their prompt response to a fire incident at Alekuwodo in Osogbo.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the prompt response of the firefighters saved properties worth N35 million from the inferno while property worth 3 million naira was destroyed.

An 80-year-old woman identified as Mrs Olotu could not be consoled as the fire destroyed her house.

Other residents in the house also lost their properties to the inferno.

“Men of the Osun State Fire Service really tried for us. If not for their immediate intervention, things would have gone out of hand."