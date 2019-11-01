Maiduguri GSM Market Inferno: Gov Zulum Directs Chief of Staff, 5 Commissioners to Assess, Report Back Today Friday

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed his Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil from Saudi Arabia, to assemble commissioners of, Ministries of Commerce, Home Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Jobs Creation to immediately assess impacts of Thursday night’s fire incident at the GSM Market Maiduguri and report back to him today Friday.

The market popularly known as Kasuwan Jagwal near the post office complex located in the Maiduguri metropolis central business district went up in flames thrusdays night from unknown sources after the market operators have closed for business.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said Governor Zulum has since last night made contacts with relevant government officials to keep track of efforts at containing the inferno.

Zulum who was invited by President Muhammadu Buhari to an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, Gusau noted, shares the pains of those whose means of livelihoods and assets were torched.

Gusau said the Chief of Staff and the commissioners directed by the Governor, are already preparing to visit the scene, assess damages, interacts with first responders, victims and other relevant persons in order to generate an immediate report required by the Governor.

The Governor intends to study the report and take actions deemed necessary.