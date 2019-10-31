Woman Steals 4-Month Old Baby

middle aged woman, Falilat Olatunji has been apprehended by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stealing a 4-month-old baby.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the woman stole the baby Wednesday, 30th of October 2019 at kajola mile 2, Abeokuta, Ogun State

The PPRO said suspect was arrested following a report by one Alhaji Abdul Akeem Dawodu who reported at Sabo Ilupeju police station that while one Taiwo Bello was washing clothing behind her house at Iyana kajola mile 2 Abeokuta, she left her four month old baby Ibrahim Bello sleeping in the room only for her to get back to the room and discovered that the baby has been taken away by an unknown person.

"Upon the report, the DPO Sabo Ilupeju division, CSP Alhasan AbdulAzeez mobilized his detectives to the scene and commenced a full scale investigation into the case."

"Their efforts yielded positive result when the suspect was sighted at ilewo orile with the baby and she was promptly arrested."

"On interrogation, the suspect who resides at no 23 Jawando street Ayobo Lagos confessed that she stole the baby but claimed that she only wanted to use the baby to deceive her husband whom she had earlier informed that she got pregnant for as the product of the pregnancy", the PPRO stated.

The PPRO said investigation further revealed that the suspect was once squatting in the same house with the parents of the baby and that she was present during the naming ceremony of the same baby.

The baby has been reunited with his parents. The father of the baby received him from the DPO. He commended the police for saving the live of his son.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The father of the baby receiving him back from the DPO