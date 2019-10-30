Ihedioha Pledges Support to Nigerian Armed Forces

Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to support the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, describing them as making huge sacrifices for the nation.

The Governor stated this while receiving a delegation of the Armed Forces from Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters, Abuja at the Imo State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri, Wednesday afternoon.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Gerald Irona, the Governor assured the delegation of the support of the state Government towards the realization of the objectives of their visit to the state.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria have made a lot of sacrifices for the country. You deserve commendation. Imo State Government under our watch will continue to support the activities of the armed forces in Nigeria. We appreciate your efforts and sacrifices for the nation. We will continue to support you in whatever way possible.”

Earlier in his presentation, leader of the delegation, Navy Captain Emeka Chinaka explained that they are in the state as part of the efforts towards sensitizing Nigerians on the career prospects in the Armed Forces.

“We are members of the armed forces of Nigeria. Our mission to Imo State is premised on the directive of the Chief of Defense Staff, who has authorized a team to embark on a sensitization campaign on the career prospects of the armed forces of Nigeria. We have selected a total of one hundred and eleven (111) secondary schools and Seven (7) Universities to be visited in the South Eastern part of Nigeria. The same exercise is going on in other geopolitical zones of the country.”

“I lead the team to the South Eastern part of Nigeria. The essence of the exercise is to awaken consciousness of the bright minds and brains in the selected schools that have passion for the armed forces, while correcting some of the wrong impressions about the way the armed forces operate. We have therefore come to intimate the Government on our mission.”

Walter Duru, Ph.D

SSA, Media and Communications

Office of the Deputy Governor

October 30, 2019