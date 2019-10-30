TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Business & Finance

Photo Report: Fidelity Bank's Vehicle Presentation to ASPAMDA, BBA AND APT

Source: Ejike O.H. Ndiulo

L-R: Regional Bank Head, Festac, Fidelity Bank Plc, Paschal Nzeribe; Executive Director, Operations and Information, Fidelity Bank Plc, Gbolahan Joshua; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; President, Balogun Business Association (BBA) Chief Tony Obih; Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; Chairman, Board of Trustees, Balogun Business Association (BBA), Chief Okey Ezeibe; Chairman, Association of Progressive Traders (APT), Chief Eric Ilechukwu at the official presentation of a security van by management of Fidelity Bank to Balogun Business Association (BBA) in Lagos

L-R: Regional Bank Head, Festac, Fidelity Bank Plc, Paschal Nzeribe; Executive Director, Operations and Information, Fidelity Bank Plc, Gbolahan Joshua; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; Chairman, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), Chief Daniel Oforokansi; Secretary, ASPAMDA, Chief Ebeku Nnamdi; Chief Security Officer, ASPAMDA, Chief Iyke Maduka; Consultant, Emeka Anagor, at the official presentation of a security van by management of Fidelity Bank to Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA) in Lagos.

L-R: Regional Bank Head, Festac, Fidelity Bank Plc, Paschal Nzeribe; Executive Director, Operations and Information, Fidelity Bank Plc, Gbolahan Joshua; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; President Association of Progressive Traders (APT), Chief Eric Ilechukwu; Secretary, APT, Chief Peter Oraeki; President Emeritus, APT, Chief Jude Okeke; Public Relations Officer (PRO), APT, Great-Stanley Chidum, at the official presentation of a security van by management of Fidelity Bank to the Association of Progressive Traders (APT) in Lagos


