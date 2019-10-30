Anxiety: Accused person urinates inside dock

An accused person in Osogbo, Osun State caused a stir at the Magistrate Court when he was arraigned as he urinated inside the dock.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Oluwasegun told the court today that on 24th of October, 2019 at about 02:10am at kinikun street, Africa area, Osogbo in the Osogbo Magistral district the accused break into the ceiling of the dwelling house of one Abdulsalam Tajudeen.

Inspector Elisha Oluwasegun said the accused committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 411 of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the count charge. He pleaded the court that if he is granted bail, he can not see a surety because he has nobody and he claimed on the first arraignment that he knows the complainant too well.

The Magistrate, Mr. Opeyemi Badmus granted his bail with the sum of N 50,000 and a surety and the case is adjourned to 19th of November, 2019.