Declare State Of Emergency On All FG Roads In N' Delta ...Group

A pro Buhari group, the Niger Delta Forum For Buhari, has called on Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on all the Federal Government roads in the region especially the East West Road.

The National Coordinator of the Forum, Prince Godgift Ogba, regretted that in spite of the fact that the region produces the crude (black gold) which accounts for over 85 per cent of the nation's revenue, the Federal roads in the region remain neglected and abandoned.

He said that the case of the East/West Road is most worrisome as subsequent administrations at Federal level failed to fix the road.

He said: " The East/West road is the transit root from where crude oil and other petroleum products are transported to all parts of the country..

" It is quite unfortunate that such important roads are allowed to get so deplorable to the point that they are abandoned.

" We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take drastic and urgent steps towards fixing the Federal roads in the Niger Delta region ",

Ogba stated that it was only by so doing that issue of neglect could be erased .

Ogba who commended Buhari for apologising to the people of Kula town in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State for decades of neglect by the Federal Government.

" Such humble disposition is the hallmark of good leadership. It goes far in healing the wound and bitterness of past wickedness.

" But we urge you to go a step further by taking concrete and sincere steps to right the wrong. Fixing all the Federal roads in the Niger Delta region is a sure way to go about it ", he said

He further urged President Buhari to inaugurate the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) newly constituted by him.

Ogba noted that in the development of the Niger Delta region, the role of NDDC is very crucial.