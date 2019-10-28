University Of Maiduguri Fees Increment: A Decision  That Shall Be Resisted By Nans.

Sequel to the information regarding the increase in school fees and other charges of University of Maiduguri, gave the impetus for this press statement.

We totally condemn in strong term the decision of University of Maiduguri Governing Council on the increment of tuition fee and other charges, considering the present economic constraint and location of the university this decision is anti-students and shall be resisted by NANS through available modes of struggle.

We wish to inform the entire students of UNIMAID, that a formal writing stating our displeasure with the new increment has been submitted to the Vice Chancellor, while we shall intimate the management of the institution and the relevant stakeholders in Borno state to restate our reasons why this upward review of fees must be rescind.

This aforementioned steps are inline with the 3Cs which is "Consultation, Consolidation & Confrontation" of struggle. therefore, we urge all students of University of Maiduguri to remain calm and be on alert for our next line of action (Confrontation) if the 2Cs employed did not yield positive result.

Until Man dies, struggle continue!!!.

Suleiman Muhammad Sarki CNS

Coordinator NANS Zone C