Reno Omokri Reveals Why President Will be visiting UK For 16 Days

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his planned trip to London from Saudi Arabia.

Omokri claimed that Buhari was traveling to London, where he would spend 16 days due to the issue of infighting between his wife, Aisha and nephew, Mamman Daura’s family among other issues.

Buhari will embark on a private trip to London after attending the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement on Monday.

Adesina stated that, on the sideline of the economic forum, President Buhari, who will be departing Abuja today, would hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

Reacting, Omokri in a tweet wrote: “General @MBuhari announces a 16 day ‘private’ trip to UK. His wife just returned from a 3 month UK trip. Yet, Buhari closed the border on Nigerians! I don’t know if we should pray that the border closure keeps him in or out.

“Border closure, increased insecurity, minimum wage crisis, elections pending in Bayelsa and Kogi, infighting between Mamman Daura family and @AishaMBuhari, banditry-no wonder @MBuhari wants to run to London for 16 days!”