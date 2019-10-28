Abdullah Qardash Is The New Leader Of ISIS

Abdullah Qardash has been named the new leader of the dreaded Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), officially known as the Islamic State (IS).

TheNewsGuru (TNG) reports the United States of America (USA) hunted down former leader of the dreaded sect, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, announcing his death on Sunday.

Within 24 hours of the US special raid that killed the ISIS leader, the terror organisation named its new leader.

As per reports, Abdullah Qardash, also known as Hajji Abdullah al-Afari, will now take charge of the ISIS.

Qardash is the same man handpicked by Baghdadi to run ‘Muslim affairs’ for ISIS.

Abdullah Qardash is a former Iraqi military officer who served under the infamous Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Apart from this, little is known of Qardash as he has often stayed in the background.