Collapsed Moral Standard Responsible For Human Trafficking, Says Delta Attorney-general

The high rates of incidence of human trafficking and other forms of crimes against humanity in the society has been attributed to the collapse of high morals and respect for the dignity and sanctity of human life.

Chairman, Delta State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, made the assertion during a Symposium organized by the Ministry of Justice for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Members on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration and the need to join hands with the Taskforce and other relevant government agencies to create adequate awareness amongst youths and serving corps members in the state.

Mr. Mrakpor who is the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice decried the lure by youths to embark on the dangerous journey through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea for “greener pasture” abroad, disclosed that over 10, 000 girls from state alone were trapped in Mali and other African countries engaging in forced labour and used as sex slaves.

While calling on the NYSC Corps Members as well as all well-meaning Nigerians, NGOs, faith based organizations, traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands in fighting the human trafficking cankerworm, the Task Force Chairman averred that the Nigerian Economic landscape provides several opportunities and potentials that when utilized could turn their economic fortunes around.

“You don’t have to travel out of the country to be successful, it is a mindset. We have a growing economy that provides lots of opportunities” The Justice Commissioner said.

He maintained that human trafficking was a serious crime against humanity which must be tackled head-on and counseled the Youth Corps Members to join in the crusade against the scourge.

Mr. Mrakpor lampooned some parents for their complexity in encouraging the illicit trade and illegal migration by selling off their landed properties to support their wards to travel out illegally.

The President of the NYSC Gender Vanguard and Charity CDS, Muonyililo Ikechukwu expressed their preparedness to work with the Taskforce in creating awareness against the malaise especially amongst serving corps members.