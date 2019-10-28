UN NGO Empowers 1,770 Women in Skills Acquisition in Borno, Yobe

UN Women, an entity of the United Nation for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment has trained a total of 1,770 women in Borno and Yobe as part of its post conflict economic empowerment program of women in the Northeast.

The training which is funded by the Government of Japan is being implanted by Search for Common Ground, one of the implementing partners of UN Women is targeting two local governments in Borno comprising Jere and Mafa while Bade Local Government is selected from Yobe for the program.

The Program Manager of Search for Common Ground and Gender Specialist Mrs Tamwakat Golit said the program is aimed at strengthening the resilience of women in the post conflict states of Borno and Yobe so as to make them self reliant both economically and to also equip them to make choices and decision in politics and conflict management.

“These women are being trained on improved parboiling technology of Rice paddy and income generating activities of their choices ranging from sewing, knitting, Gardening, cap making, poultry, Groundnut processing etc.

“Search has also supported these women by training them on micro enterprise, cooperative management and climate smart technology.

"We have established them into cooperatives to enable them build strong networks to support each other, earn and save money and influence decisions in their homes and communities,” Golit said.

"The women have been provided with start-up equipment and supplies ranging from Groundnut processing machines, sewing and knitting machines and supplies, soap and cap making materials etc to enable them sustain their livelihoods and that of their families”, She added.

The Program Manager further explained that the organization has quickly keyed into the Nigeria Government policy of Made-in-Nigeria products by installing 300kg/h rice milling machine and a 22KVA standby generator in Bade for the processing of quality home grown rice as a result of the closure of border against the importation of rice and other items.

The state of the art rice milling machine according to her is being managed by the women within the community. The machines she added has the capacity to separate chaff, husk and stone from rice and polishes the rice free from stones for easy consumption.

Golit added that ",the women will be further trained and their leadership skills built in conflict management and to enable them advocate for change and gender equality in their communities”.

UN Women is an entity within the United nations which was created by the UN General Assembly in 2010 for gender equality and the empowerment of women.