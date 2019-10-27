Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Regrets Killings In Benue State, Apologised To Gov. Ortom

The Benue State Government said the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has apologised to the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, over the attacks and killings of people in the state by herdsmen.

A statement by the State Government on Saturday said the apology was offered at a peace meeting facilitated by the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Alhassan, offered the apology on behalf of the group.

The statement, issued at the end of the meeting by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, said: “The Miyetti Allah scribe described Governor Ortom as a peace-loving man who stood firmly for the emancipation of his people.

“Alhassan gave the assurance that members of the group would embrace the peace initiatives put forward by the governor.”

The statement quoted Ortom as telling the Miyetti Allah group that the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in Benue State was to end the killing of innocent people and encourage ranching as the global best practice of animal husbandry.

The governor said any person or group wishing to rear livestock in the state was free to acquire land and build a ranch, according to the provisions of the ranching law of the state.

Onyema emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders in Benue State, saying he personally brought Alhassan to broker peace between the Miyetti Allah and the people of the state.