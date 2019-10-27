Re:  The Kingmakers Are As Important (Honourable) As The King

“And everyone who was in distress, everyone who was in debt, and everyone who was discontented gathered to him. So he became captain over them. And there were about four hundred men with him.”

(I Samuel 22:2 NKJV)

The above extract from the Bible, was referring to King David, when there was a consensus by everyone in Israel to make him King. The consensus cut across all the spectrum of different political (or issues of life) persuasions.

In one of my online write-ups (please see: https://www.naijanews.com/2018/06/03/are-the-nottooyoungtorun-or-the-new-breed-political-aspirants-really-serious-about-2019-elections/ ), during the build ups of the 2019 general elections, I wrote a piece to make a moral persuasion for the #NotTooYoungToRun or the new breed political aspirants to selflessly agree amongst themselves to choose a leader to represent them so that they can become an unstoppable political movement.

But unfortunately, selfishness on their parts have caused the loss of that golden opportunity presented to them.

I felt so disappointed (and I believe many other people too) that there were infighting between them and no one was ready to step down for one another, and this is the same albatross the older breeds are still battling with over the years.

We can see the aftermath of the elections and the supposed new breed aspirants lost woefully at the polls on the political platforms they went to represent their aspirations, dissipating their votes and synergies.

I like what the Bible says in Genesis 11:6 (NCV) and as stated below:

“The LORD said, “Now, these people are united, all speaking the same language. This is only the beginning of what they will do. They will be able to do anything they want.”

(Genesis 11:6 NCV)

But unfortunately, the #NotTooYoungToRun or new breed aspirants refused to be united and to speak with one voice.

The bane of this aspiration is that, unfortunately, many who are supposed to be Kingmakers are struggling to be King. Listen - not everyone (Kingmakers) are cut out to be King. Many do not recognize or identify their “callings” and then strive to operate under that grace and canopy, in which they are not called.

And we can see that from, with due respect to some of our known social crusaders or activists who have previously contested for elections and were not elected. These sets of people were confusing popularity at their “original callings” with getting votes at elections. Listen - because you are popular as a human right activist does not translate to popularity at elections. The two scenarios are different ball game entirely.

What is expected of most of them, like the social crusaders, for example, is to support (be a Kingmaker) a paradigm shift or a consensus political movement.

The Obama (USA) and Macron (France) phenomenal most of our youths wanted to copy verbatim or replicate in Nigeria, paid their dues, in their climes, before getting to the vintage position at the presidency.

For example, not many people knew, that former President Obama served three terms in the Illinois Senate from 1997 to 2004 (please see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illinois_Senate_career_of_Barack_Obama), before he was elected to the United States Senate in 2004 and from he contested for the USA President in 2008, which he won and got re-elected again in 2012.

Furthermore, still talking about the dues paid by President Obama, it is imperative to mentioned that, before he came to limelight as indicated in the above narratives, he has ran unsuccessfully for the United States House of Representatives in the 2000 elections and while gathering his political momentum, he was involved in legal community services on pro bono basis.

And while, President Emmanuel Macron, just like, President Obama, has worked as a Senior Public servant and in the private sector, before he was appointed as an adviser (Deputy Secretary General) by the former President of France, Francois Hollande in 2012 and later as a cabinet minister. And according to Wikipedia, President Macron had prior to his political appointments, has been involved in political activities under the platform of Social Party and it was from his cabinet appointment that he resigned from to form (founded) a new centrist political movement (En Marche or LREM) in 2016 and on which platform, he contested at the age of 39, to become the youngest president in France political history in 2017 (please see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emmanuel_Macron).

But unfortunately, here in our clime, especially in Nigeria, younger people or the supposedly new breed political leaders (#NotTooYoungToRun) wants to take over the reins of power, without paying any dues or even try to justify the #NotTooYoungToRun golden opportunity (the Legislative Bill) created for them. Some are not even known in their localities, not to talk about the state or at the national levels.

As mentioned above, everyone (Kingmakers) cannot become King. It is selfishness on the part of these youths that is elongating their ascendency to political positions at different levels (Local,States & Federal).

The targeted old breeds or leadership have gained grounds like principalities and it will take selflessness and consensus of purpose from these younger generations (#NotTooYoungToRun) before they can oust (vote) them peacefully out of the political scene.

The importance of the Kingmakers, like the famous “Oyo Mesi” in the Old Oyo Empire (please see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oyo_Empire), pre-1914 in Nigeria, their relevance in the scheme of things, from where the title of this article is coined, and in their times, represented the voice of the nation and had the chief responsibility of protecting the interests of the empire. The King (Alaafin) was required to take counsel from them whenever any important matter affecting the state occurred. Furthermore, according to the Wikipedia resource, the Oyo Mesi developed as a check on the Alaafin's power, preventing the Alaafin from being an autocrat or a dictator; they compelled many Alaafins to commit suicide during the 17th and 18th centuries, and which in modern day, means, the President will not be allowed to seek new mandate etc, if he or she fails to perform.

And it is just less than six months, since the inauguration of this present political disposition, the #NotTooYoungToRun or the new breed aspirants have quieted their voices, no constructive contributions to any unfolding political discourse and they will only surface at the eleventh hour of during the future elections in 2023.

The Nigeria President (or Governor) is not cheap, going by how far, potentially (with the varieties of the prototype of the Obamas or Macrons that are abounds) loaded or studded that we have developed in this 59th years as an independent nation, and any serious aspirants (both #NotToYoungRun or new breeds) must adopt the community involvement like the Obama & Macron. They should not despise little beginnings. They (Obama & Macron) did not just fall from the sky, they started by community integration, but unfortunately, in this clime, they want to put on the jerseys without wanting to pay any dues.

It is therefore, incumbent on the Kingmakers, we have many of them around, to selflessly be committed to the vision of the Nigeria State, make sacrifices, drop political ambitions, sincerely support any identified potential King, so to speak, form a constructive consensus political movement, towards year 2023. Please note that: every Kingmakers cannot be King.

And the time to start, is right now!

Segun Idahor writes from London - Ontario, Canada.