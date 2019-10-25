Abuja Court Remands Maina In Prison Custody

Abuja Federal High Court, has ordered the remand of the embattled former chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in prison custody.

The presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang granted the remand order following a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts brought against him.

The judge adjourned the proceeding to October 30 for trial and November 19 for suitability of his application for bail filed before arraignment.

Maina is facing charges of money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.