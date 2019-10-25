Celebrity Blogger Ayobami Ladipo ‘Mr Porsche’ Unveils New Coy In Interior Decorations

Media personality cum Lagos socialite, Ayobami Ladipo better known as Mr. Porsche has unveiled a new company, PorscheClassy Interiors.

Mr Porsche who is regarded as a serial entrepreneur is also the CEO of one of Nigeria's widely read online newspaper, PorscheClassy Media.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the Ogun state born media practitioner hinted on what birth Porscheclassy Interiors and why he thinks the new coy which boasts of expertise can make a statement in the Nigerian interior decoration industry.

In his words, he said ‘The need for diversification brought about PorscheClassy Interiors, basically, I felt the need to expand my business and I had to leverage on my passion for interior decoration and building materials.

"Apparently, the real estate industry in Nigeria is growing at a speed of light so I feel it’s the right time for me to explore my chances in this industry." He said.

On what builders, contractors, and every house owners who desire good designs must know about the company.

"At PorscheClassy Interiors, our desire is to sell and supply the best of building materials, majorly Tiles from Spain. We’re in partnership with a top Spanish company called GrupoHalcon Ceramicas, they are a world-class ceramics company based in Spain and we would be selling their products here in Nigeria. You can count on us for the best of tiles" He assures.

Ayobami who is never afraid of trying out new things has promised to expand his new business into sales and supply of imported doors and other luxury household items in the nearest future.

His close to ten years of experience in the industry is a testament to the fact, that he will continue to break ground in any field he finds himself.

The graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University is a successful young Nigerian who has served in various capacities in and outside the cooperate world.