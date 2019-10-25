Adesanya-Davies Commends Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International Efforts in Northern Nigeria and PNEU Effort  in Southern Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) Princess Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies (PMA) has commended CHRIS OYAKHILOME FOUNDATION INTERNATIONAL (COFI) as they commissioned a state-of-the-art Tuition Free SCHOOL & HEALTH CENTER in Demsa Community in Yola, North-East Nigeria, saying, it's all hands on deck.

Speaking on her visit to the CHRISTIAN JUDICIAL INSTITUTION (CJI) - The Professor Nyenwegwe Ezekiel University (PNEU), on 25th. October 2019, with pioneering students, Adesanya-Davies says, "this is not the first time Christian ministries are working assiduously to combat illiteracy, backwardness, injustice, insecurity, health problems and hazardous situations, and to promote unity, peace and progress, not only in Northern Nigeria but in the entire nation."

Moreso, the "Chris Oyakhilome Foundation had also among other interventions responded to the collapsed building tragedy sometime in Lagos, provided medical, welfare and spiritual support to victims". It is obvious that, "The CHRISTIAN JUDICIAL INSTITUTION - The Professor Nyenwegwe Ezekiel University, their pioneer, Dr. Ezekiel A. Nyenwegwe, members of academic and non-academic staff and students of the institution, the Jurists are also making steady applaudable progress and doing excellently well", on their laudable project, Adesanya-Davies stated.

This is why we are saying, and I say, "discriminating against Christians and eliminating names of Christians from appointments and governance of the nation, Nigeria by the Buhari APC led - government is completely unacceptable and must be stopped in this dispensation when Christians are working frantically to stabilise and rescue the nation." In her words, "One does not need to answer the name, 'Mohammad' or 'Muhammadu' to be a recognized Nigerian or to be reckoned with in Nigeria as if the nation is accountable to an Islamic agenda." she asserts.

It has been recorded that, "one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria. Only 61% of 6-11 year-olds regularly attend primary school and only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early childhood education. This picture is even bleaker, with a net attendance rate of 53 percent in Northern Nigeria." In response to this state of gloom, "the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International commissions a TUITION- FREE School and Health Centre in Yola, North-East, Nigeria, reaching several out-of-school Boko Haram Insurgency Victims. This effort is in positive direction and as such very commendable."

The Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International has been dedicated to providing initiatives - focusing on healthcare, early childhood education and development, youth leadership development and engagement; and family strengthening and livelihood supported by its partners. As well, the CHRISTIAN JUDICIAL INSTITUTION (The Professor Nyenwegwe Ezekiel University) being pioneered by Dr. Ezekiel A. Nyenwegwe and others, in Port Harcourt aims at providing support to the Nigerian Judicial System in handling countless Christian and Christianity related cases in courts in Nigeria by producing and graduating Christian Cleric Jurists.