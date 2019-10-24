Bayelsa: APC urges FG To Withhold Bayelsa’s N7b VAT Refund

The All Progressives Congress has called on the Federal Government not to release N7 billion Value Added Tax refund due to the Bayelsa State Government.

A statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja on Thursday, said that this would prevent vote buying before and during November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Nabena said if the money was withheld, it would prevent the Peoples Democratic Party led-government from diverting it for the election of its governorship candidate.

The statement said: “Therefore, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, should delay approval of a N7 billion VAT refund to the Bayelsa Government until after the November 16 governorship election.

“Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has committed to a commercial bank to give him the N7 billion with an agreement that the ministry will in turn pay the money to them.”

Nabena said if the money was released to the outgoing government in the state, it would not serve the purpose it was meant to achieve.

Nabena alleged that Dickson has been trying to raise money through diversion of state funds to fund the election of the governorship candidate of the PDP.