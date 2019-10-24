Birthday: Ooni Felicitates With Adebutu The Odole Oodua At 84, Charges Him To Unite Kinsmen

The Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has charged the new Odole Oodua, Chief Kensington Adebutu to use his new age and the rest of his life for the peace, unity and cultural advancement of Yoruba land and the entire Oduduwa race worldwide by virtue of his new position as the Odole Oodua.

The Arole Oodua expressed this on Thursday in a statement by Director of Media & Public Affairs at the Ooni's Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare congratulating Sir Adebutu on his 84th birthday anniversary.

"With the warmest royal regards from the House of Oduduwa, it is with great delight that we celebrate the new Odole Oodua, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu on his birthday as he has clocked 84 today.

Odole Oodua Adebutu is a fine gentleman and charismatic leader with a life worthy of emulations very evident through his countless philanthropic gestures, humanitarian engagements and positive social social development strides. He is undoubtedly one among promoters of the prestigious Yoruba and African cultural values.

Far before his installation as the Odole Oodua, he has been severally involved in selfless efforts at ensuring peace and unification of the Yoruba race. This he must continue with more vigour as one of the fathers of the race especially by virtue of his new position as the 4th Odole Oodua.

Ooni Ogunwusi who is a co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) also added prayers for the Odole Oodua and his entire household.

"On behalf of the descendants of Oduduwa worldwide, Yoruba race in particular, Kabiyesi the Arole Oodua'Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II heartily felicitates with the Odole Oodua, Sir Kensington Adebutu alias Dodondawa as he marks his 84th birthday today,

Baba Ooni wishes him a healthy long life filled with immeasurable prosperity and fulfilment of his dreams for his family, Remo people, Yoruba race and the descendants of Oduduwa both in Nigeria and in diaspora.

Ile-Ile, the cradle and ancestral home of the Yoruba was last Saturday agog with the installation of Sir Adebutu as the the 4th Odole Oodua pioneered prince Oranmiyan Akan'tunkan'si Akin ni'le Akinl'ode who later went to establish Benin and Oyo royal dynasties.

The epoch installation done by the Arole Oodua himself, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife was witnessed by President Buhari represented by Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo,former President Obasanjo, governors of Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Edo state deputy governments among other dignitaries.