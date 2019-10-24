Borno SPHCDA, NSHIP-AF Holds 2nd Quarter Stakeholders Steering Committee Meeting

Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BOSPHCDA) and Nigeria State Health Investment Project -Additional Financing (NSHIP-AF), a World Bank assisted Project today held its 2nd Quarter 2019 Steering Committee Meeting with stakeholders already implementing Performance Based Financing (PBF) in Hawul LGA.

The Steering Committee meets quarterly where all stakeholders gather to review achievements per each contracted Health Facility and signed it's Consolidated Invoice as Subsidies to be disbursed in strengthening the Health System on quarter basis. Kudos to Caretaker Chairman of Hawul, Hon. Daniel Malang who attended the meeting with a strong warning to the PHC LGA Team to redouble their efforts in the implementation process.

The Steering Committee meeting was also attended by Representatives from the BOSPHCDA, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), State Ministry of Health, Independent Verifiers, Community Client Satisfaction Survey Agent, Hospitals Management Board (HMB), Ward Development Chairman (WDC), LGA Director PHCs, LGA Secretary, DPO and other security chiefs among other Stakeholders.