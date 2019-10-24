Delta Justice Commissoner Counsel Students Against Cultism, Drug Abuse

The Delta State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General Mr. Peter Mrakpor has thrown his weight behind the National Association of Nigerian Students Joint Campus Committee NANS/JCC, campaign against cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

The Attorney-General who is also the Chairman of the State Taskforce on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration threw his weight behind the activities of the apex student leadership body when members of the NANS/JCC paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday at Asaba.

He charge students to shun cultism and other vices as according to him the state government's zero tolerance for crime and criminality was still in full force and non- negotiable.

While pledging his support for the activities and programmes of the student Association, the Justice Commissioner unveiled the NANS/JCC SAY No to Drug Abuse and SAY NO to Suicide campaign which the Association proposed to take to all higher institutions of learning across the State.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the Delta State NANS/JCC in his speech stressed that there is need to sensitize the youth against Cultism, saying that cultism was now a serious social problem in the society most especially in Schools and higher Institutions which must be tackled head-on.

Speaking further, the scribe of the Joint Campus Committee of the Association also hinted the Attorney-General that they intend to unveil the Mrakpor Student Movement, a non Political movement to promote the principles, idealogy and values he represent as well as to foster peace and establish meaningful development in the Students Community.

They expressed their appreciation to the A-G whom they described as their "capacity principal" for his fatherly support towards the students community and reassured him of their commitment towards a peaceful Delta via promoting peace and campaigning against Anti-Social vices such as Drug Abuse, Human trafficking, Militancy amongst other social vices and proposed a Banquet in honour of the Justice Commissioner tagged; Advancement in Education a Panacea for Peace and Nation Building.

Highpoint of the visit was a presentation of a customized wall clock to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice as his birthday gift and in recognition of his Leadership sagacity, Human Capital Development and Contribution towards Peace in Delta State.