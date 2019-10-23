Ebonyi allots 68 Hyundai jeeps to cabinet members.

In a bid to enhance effeciency and quick service delivery, Ebonyi state government has distributed 68 Hyundai Jeeps to members of the state Executive council who were appointed in his second tenure

Addressing state Executive Council members while flagging off the distribution of the vehicles, Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi urged the beneficiaries of the vehicles to use them in the discharge of their duties stressing that they are partly 99 percent government.

Chief Umahi announced that he is in the process of replacing the vehicles for the Development centre Coordinators and of course the local government Chairmen which he said has not been quite very easy but expressed optimism that early next year, he will be able to have enough money to purchase the vehicles.

He said his administration must cut cost of governance to give attention to the teaming population who voted the government into power and are passing through poverty.

The governor urged members of his cabinet and other government officials in the state to make sacrifices for poor masses noting that he was still using the official vehicles used by his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi throughout his eight years.

He disclosed that his administration will soon review workers salaries which he described as a must and commitment.

“These vehicles are partly 9.9% government and .01% personal. Your transport allowances are being paid inside consolidated salary, so this vehicles is to enable you discharge your duties diligently.

"We are in the process of replacing the vehicles for the Development centre Coordinators and of course the local government Chairmen but it’s not quite very easy. But I believe strongly that I should begin to save. Early next year, we will be able to have enough money to purchase the vehicles.

“I want to appeal to our leaders let us make sacrifices because of those that elected us, because of those that are at home. There are people that cannot find one square meal to eat and so, it will not be good that we starve everybody after all the vehicle I am driving is that of Chief Elechi which he used for 8 years.

“So, we have to make sacrifices, we have to find a way to cut the cost of governance and I also wonder sometimes government appointees crumble. We have brand new vehicle or you taking salaries and so on, you are grumbling. You are putting yourself in a very terrible spiritual position because do you want to be like this people in the village?”.

“We are going into review of workers salary which is must, it is a commitment. All these projects scattered everywhere commitment. So, sometimes without the grace of God it is difficult and allocation all over the country is dropping", he said.