Ebonyi Becomes Number One Economy Through Agricultural Revolution

The vision of making Ebonyi State the number one economy through modern agricultural practice, industrial revolution and total transformation could only be feasible through extensive road construction, reconstruction and connecting communities to urban areas.

Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr Obasi Abara who made this remarks while briefing journalists in Abakaliki disclosed that the state government under the leadership of Governor David Umahi has executed 96 projects since assumption of office in 2015.

Engr Abara described the achievements of the administration of Governor David Umahi in the areas of construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation of roads and bridges all over the state in the past five years as unequivocally unquantifiable and priceless.

He said that the Ministry had executed not less than 96 projects out of which 67 are 100% completed while the rest have reached about 85-90% completion.

Obasi reiterated that the present administration of Governor Umahi has demonstrated its commitment to ensure that all parts of the State, especially the hinterlands are massively harnessed were connected with good roads and modern bridges to advance the fortunes of agricultural revolution in the state.

The Commissioner emphasized that the past four years of this Administration had witnessed tremendous programmes, rehabilitation of roads and also completion of over 300 kilometres of roads within the capital city and more ongoing, while the construction of flyover bridges at different strategic locations within and outside the State capital have attained 100% completion while the Abaomege flyover has reached 80% completion.

“The construction of the water fountains at flyover bridges, Udensi roundabout, Government House roundabout, and the Abacha roundabout were completed and greatly enhanced the aesthetic beauty of the State capital”.

“The hinterland had also received a boost as over 15 kilometre roads, each in all the 13 LGA had been completed and some are at different stages of completion”.

“The state government is constructing some Federal roads across the State which include a section of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road (14.5km), dualization of a section of Enugu- Abakaliki Road (6km), Nkalagu-Egedege- Ehamufu road (15.5km), Amasiri-Okposi-Uburu Road (23.5km), Amasiri Amangwu Edda Road (15.5Km), Abomege/Ugwulangwu /Ukawu Road (23.4Km), among others.

“Governor David Umahi came with engineering experience and understands construction. He has been able to lift this State from where we used to be as dust of the nation to where we are as pride of the nation”, he said.

“Speaking very honestly, you will find out that before the coming of His Excellency, we were doing surface dressing and asphalting of roads but with His Excellency coming on board, we have moved to rigid pavement. Why does it interest me most? It interests me most because the rigid pavement due to the nature of our soil is the only road that can stand the test of time when constructed.

" So, you can find out that these roads being constructed within the past four years, we don’t have any pot holes but if it were asphalt road, or surface dressed road by now you will be wondering whether any government ever existed within the last four years”, the Commissioner said