SUBEB Boss Tasks Stakeholders On Building Stronger Education Sector In Delta

The need to build a more vibrant and stronger education sector for a speedy development of Delta State has been harped on.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Chairman, Mr. Sunny Ogwu, said stakeholders should collaborate with the board and state government to build a viable and vibrant education.

Hon. Ogwu, who was reappointed to man the board made the call when he formally assumed office alongside other members of the Board who were inaugurated by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa last week Friday.

The SUBEB boss called for total support and cooperation from Management and staff of the Board in order to consolidate on the achievements recorded in their first tenure in office.

He said the cooperation of stakeholders was paramount in achieving success even as he emphasized that his reappointment was a call for more hard work which must translate to positive results.

"We have built and trained, now is the time for proper supervision”. Hon. Ogwu said.

Ogwu also appreciated the State Governor, Senator Dr . Ifeanyi Okowa for the confidence reposed in him that brought about his reappointment and promised not to betray the trust.

OGWU COMMENDS SECRETARY FOR ADMINISTRATIVE AND MANAGERIAL ACUMEN

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman has commended the Secretary of the Board, Sir Byron Unini for his excellent administrative and managerial acumen he employed in piloting the affairs of the Board before the Board was reconstituted by the Governor and thanked all Directors for being supportive.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Board, Sir Byron Unini while receiving the Executive Chairman and all three appointed Members of the Board, Mrs. Philomena Ededey as first member, Chief Lina Osuya Eni (2nd Member) and Mr. Paul Kurugbe (3rd Member) pledged on behalf of himself and management to give ultimate support for efficient and effective service delivery.

Also speaking, Mr Paul Kurugbe representing Delta South in the Board who is the one new Member appointed into the Board, pledged his loyalty and called for team work for better service delivery even as he appealed for any supportive advice and ideas that would bring better results and reinvigorate the Board.

High Point of the brief ceremony was the presentation of hand-over note by the Secretary of the Board to Hon. Sunny Ogwu.