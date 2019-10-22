Court orders forfeiture of 23 properties linked to Maina

An Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered a temporary forfeiture of 23 properties linked to Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT.

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo gave the order while ruling on a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wherein, it prayed the court to order the temporary forfeiture of the properties linked to Maina.

EFCC also sought an order of the court to publish an advert on the properties in a national daily, to enable anyone who has any reason why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government to come forward and prove same.

The anti-graft agency supported its motion by a 30-paragraph affidavit which it brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Money Laundering Act.

Ruling on the matter, the trial judge granted the prayers of the anti-graft agency.

Justice Ogunbanjo also ordered the anti-graft agency to return to the court on November 19, for the mention of the case.