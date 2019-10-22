4 Amnesty Programme Beneficiaries Bag First Class Degrees

19 others shine at convocation ceremony

Four beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme on scholarship at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, graduated on Monday with First Class degrees.

At the 7thconvocation ceremonies and 10th anniversary of the institution, 19 other beneficiaries of the Programme were also awarded Second Class degrees in various courses. A total of 58 students sponsored by the Amnesty Programme graduated from the institution.

L-R- -Niger Delta Amnesty Students- The Four First Class Graduating Students from the Afe Babalola University. Porbeni Emmanuel Dakore, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Tele Blessing, Mechanical Engineering, Roland Ayebakuro Ebrinyo, Electrical Electronics Engineering, and Agu Chidera Confidence, Medical Laboratory Science, at the 10th founder’s Day Celebrations and 7th Convocation Ceremonies, of Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti on Monday 21, 2019.

Three of the First Class Degree awardees who scored a minimum CGPA of 4.54 made history in the College of Engineering. They included Porbeni Emmanuel Dakore, Electrical/Electronics Engineering; Tele Blessing, Mechanical Engineering; Roland Ayebakuro Ebriyo, Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Agu Chidera Confidence, Medical Laboratory Science.

Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo described the feat as a huge success for the Programme and the Niger Delta. He attributed the landmark achievement to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards deepening peace as a vehicle for development of the region.

Niger Delta Amnesty Students- Faces of Ilawole Aderopo Fejiro, Industry Chemistry and lady behind, Owero-Ozeze Ofogho Sonia, Micro Biology at the 10th founder’s Day Celebrations and 7th Convocation Ceremonies, of Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti on Monday 21, 2019.

“I am elated that four of our delegates made us proud with First Class degrees; 19 others also finished brilliantly. It shows the gains of the Amnesty Programme under my watch and I assure you that this is just the beginning of good tidings to come in the days ahead. I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the wonderful support that has taken us to this level”.

Niger Delta Amnesty Students- General view of the graduating students at the 10th founder’s Day Celebrations and 7th Convocation Ceremonies, of Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti on Monday 21, 2019.

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in a goodwill message to ABUAD, noted that education is the major agency for personal and national socio-economic development, and investments in human capital development plays a critical role in long-term productivity growth at both micro and macro levels.

MURPHY GANAGANA

Special Assistant (Media)

22ndOctober, 2019



