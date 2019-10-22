Oyetola charges youths On political participation 

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola charged the youths to participate in politics and contribute to the growth and sustainability of democratic system in the country.

He also challenged government and stakeholders at all levels to promote things that would entrench democratic tenets and good governance.

Governor Oyetola spoke at the Public Lecture organised by the National Association of Osun State Students (NAOSS) in Osogbo where he was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Akinola.

He advocated youths and students' active participation in politics saying that the nation's democracy could only be sustained with the effort of all.

The governor itemized seven pillars that could help guarantee good governance in a democracy.

He gave the pillars as: free, fair, credible and peaceful electoral process; Rule of Law; Judiciary; Legislature; Civil society; an educated citizenry and the media that will hold government accountable at all times.

"The existence of these seven pillars will ensure emergence of the will of the people and the best candidates, institution building, delivery of justice, equitable service delivery, reduction of tensions and their easy management when they occur and enhance social integration.

"Emplacing these pillars in a developing nation like ours is a collective responsibility, which requires government to take the lead", Oyetola stressed.

Describing students' unionism as a veritable tool for the youths to learn the rudiments and rubrics of democracy, the governor commended NAOSS leadership for coming up with the programme.

He urged other students' groups and Civil Society Organisations to be alive to their responsibility of reawakening the people's consciousness towards the maintenance and sustenance of the nation's democracy.

"Student unionism is the microcosm of governance. It is the avenue for youths to learn the rudiments and rubrics of democracy.

"Efforts must therefore be made by all students to get involved in politics at this training level and apply the seven pillars as a basis for delivering good governance, public security and economic development.

"All stakeholders must constantly organise seminars and workshops to interrogate issues that will strengthen our democracy, good governance and public security in the interest of the nation", Oyetola said.

The former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Dr Najeem Salaam was among the dignitaries at the event.