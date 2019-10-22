PDP Governors to converge in Abuja for IGR Summit !

... Peter Obi to deliver Key Note Address

Former Governor of Anambra state and former Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Dr Peter Obi will deliver the Key Note Speech at the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum IGR summit in Abuja.

The 2019 edition of the Summit will feature key Resource persons and Finance Experts with tested knowledge and transfer experience drawn from the IGR/Finance Sector. They will deliver thought–provoking papers and case studies to address as well as proffer enduring and sustainable solutions; aside crafting fresh ideas for the development, generation and effective application of digital formats to improve internally-generated revenue (IGR) strategies and platforms in the states and local government areas (LGAs) in a Recessed Economy.

In a statement released by the Summit Organizing Committee and signed by Mr. Patrick PA Okon, the event which is facilitated by the PDP Governors Forum is managed by Messrs Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited, an integrated marketing communications company that provides Public Relations, Event Management & Marketing, and Advertising Services, in conjunction with the Producers of high-profile Finance programme, “Money Line on AIT”, will feature the Finance expert, Nancy Iloh as Summit Anchor.

The summit is scheduled to hold on Wednesday/Thursday, Oct. 30-31, 2019 at the BON Hotel Stratton,(formerly Protea Hotel),Asokoro, Abuja.The expected participants are - State Commissioners of Finance, Trade/Investments, Budget/Economic Planning, Tourism and Local Governments/Chieftaincy Affairs; National/State Assembly Committee Chairmen on Local Governments whose input will generally provide statutory and parliamentary backing for the major determinants and considerations on IGR Resources; SSAs on Trade/Investments, Economy, Finance and Revenue Generation; LGA Chairmen/ Secretaries, as well as Heads of State Boards of Internally-Generated Revenue and Senior Executives engaged in the Development and Management of Rural Economy amongst others.

The high-profile summit will feature the Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum Hon Henry Seriake Dickson as the Chief Host of the summit, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus is the Special Guest of Honour while the former Governor of Anambra State and former Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, as chairman of the summit,will deliver the keynote address on the theme Titled “The Imperatives of Developing Internally-Generated Revenue Options for State Governments in a Recessed Economy” while several other speakers, faculty members and renowned IGR/Finance Experts and Consultants drawn from related agencies have been penciled down for the different sessions.