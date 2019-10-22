Farooq Kperogi and his Penchant For Malicious Outrage against President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is response to the statement making ripples Online lately by Farooq Kperogi who identifies himself to many as an associate-professor of sorts, a supposed intellect of Nigerian descent against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Farooq has made no stop in trying to bring down the legacy built by President Muhammadu Buhari over the years. In most of his tirades, he always labors to paint a picture of one who’s only passion is to expose negative issues in governance in Nigeria.

As ridiculously comical as his posturing has been since he was found not unworthy for any political appointment in 2015 by the Buhari administration (which could be loosely based on a detailed security report pointing to his bipolar condition from childhood medical records), a few of us still refused to openly call him out for who he really is. It has been that type of bitter sweet reality on limitations and managing expectations.

His recent mumbled conjecture of half-truths and bare faced lies against Sadiya Umar Farouq (Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development) because he feels it will give him an opportunity to once again score a supposed cheap point on the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari shows it is time to finally commit ‘prof’ to a medical facility as he might be back on remission.

For starters, how can any sane individual insinuate that the establishment of a Ministry to oversee all activities on humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development in a country like Nigeria that has been ravaged by insurgency for decades even before President Buhari came into power, is not laudable? Has Kperogi and his likes before now not been all over cyberspace accusing this administration and the office of the VP of not following due process in administering public funds towards disaster management and social development? When you create an impression that funds were not appropriated properly when they are used to help those ravaged by insurgency and the less privileged, and the government establishes a ministry to ensure funds are properly appropriated and monitored these exercises, and then you turn back again to criticize the government for setting up a ministry to enable transparent appropriation and auditing of funds for the less privileged, does that not show something is not right with you mentally?

It is so unfortunate how a male adult, a supposed father and husband, can manufacture wicked unfounded accusations against a principled reserved female, somebody who has no negative record of any form of moral or financial impropriety against her person since she was born, all because “you hate Buhari”.

To expose the obsession of mistresses with Kperogi, our dear 'prof' is a legendary philanderer who was busted in 2013 after an affair gone wrong with a married woman cum mistress who then worked with a reputable telecom firm in lagos (details will be released subsequently with photos) that led to an uncomfortable premature departure from Nigeria when the husband threatened his life…or dare we ask Kperogi to come clean and tell us why he is estranged from his family and what is his relationship with a certain Marlene Thomas who lives in Houston? We also know that numerous blackmail threats from some of his 'victims' and female students have rendered him financially dependent and as such easy tool in the hands of members of the ‘Dubai agenda’ who demand he makes ridiculous write-ups against Buhari so they can distract the gullible with their extended wet dreams of ‘coming’. I'm sure 'prof' you didn't see this one coming, did you?

President Muhammadu Buhari has lived an impeccable life even before now, in and out of public office; never needed a mistress, never had a mistress, and never will have a mistress. Integrity is a trait, not something you buy. Nigeria has a man who understands the core principles of what it means to be selfless, honest, truthful, content, exemplary, and straight forward. HE IS SIMPLY A MAN OF CHARACTER. These same attributes are what have endeared many of those who have worked with President Muhammadu Buhari for decades to Sadiya Umar Farouq. It can thus be simply put that after years of her maintaining that fierce unquestionable character and integrity in all her assignments and endeavors from behind the scenes for Mr. President, a larger majority of those who appreciate what she has achieved silently and know she has so much more to give demanded she be recognized and given more responsibilities. That is why she is a minister today. Don't get it twisted.

Who knows, maybe when you finally get out of relapse and can spell your name rightly like it was bestowed on you by your parents, President Buhari might still consider you for an appointment as an aide to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs. Until then, learn to appreciate leaders doing everything possible to make a difference in a country.