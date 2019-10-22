Association set to elect new leaders to pilot its affairs 

The Abia State University Alumni Association (ABSUAA) Abuja Chapter will on Sunday 29 October 2019 elect a new set of officials to pilot the affairs of the Association.

These was made known in a statement by the ABSUAA, on Saturday in Abuja.

Elections shall be held into all the offices of the Assocaition as provided in its constitution.

All financial members of the Association who were in good standing for at least 12 months, shall be eligible to vote and be voted for.

''Every such member is qualified to be elected into any position in the association’s executive committee.

''The following positions are due to be contested for; President, Vice President, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary and Public relations Officers.

''Already, an elections committee chaired by the immediate-past President of the Association Mr Uzoma Nwosu, was inaugurated during the last meeting in accordance with the constitution, to conduct the the elections," the statement read.

According to the statement, it is hoped that the incoming administration will continue with the project s of the outgoing leaders or initiate its own programmes to continue to move the Association forward.

''We hope that all members, stakeholders in the ABSUAAA project shall give the incoming regime the full support and ‘free hand’ that will enable the incoming President provide the leadership for which he/she would be elected,"the statement read.