Chairman, Committee On Health Institutions Hon. Paschal Obi Promises Fmc Annex In Ideato.

Hon. Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi, a member of House of Representatives, representing Ideato North /Ideato South Federal constituency of Imo State and Chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions said he has the intention of extending the services of Federal Medical Centre Owerri to Ideato so that his people can enjoy an easy access to good medical services. He stressed that FMC Annex in Ideato will help the indigent rural dwellers from various communities to get better health service in their homes since the state Capital, Owerri is a far distance from the constituency.

Hon. Obi stated this last week in Abuja during an interview with newsmen after the inaugural meeting of 25-member committee on Health Institutions.

Dr. Paschal Obi hinted that Ideato nation urgently need a rapid development as a border town between Imo and other neighboring states. He said there are other major challenges confronting his federal constituency such as erosion and other environmental problems.

Apart from provision of good health institution he will ensure responsible and responsive representation in law making and oversight as well as youths and women empowerment through provision of federal jobs and other socio-economic opportunities that can improve standard of living.

The former principal private secretary to the former Imo state governor earlier told his committee members to be dedicated and use their experience to improve and stabilize the health institutions in Nigeria to serve Nigerians better. He stressed that his committee is fortunate to have many experienced hands in the health sector which includes medical doctor, pharmacists, nurses and laboratory scientists among others. On this notes he promised that the era is over where the heads of health institutions uses medical jargons to intimidate health sectors committee during oversight and other committee assignments.

The Green Chamber health Institutions committee chairman further promised that his committee will carry all members along to work as a team. He opined that they have the responsibility to oversee all activities, in all the federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal medical centers, Eye and Ear centers etc.

He called on all the stakeholders to work together to solve the problems of various hospitals including the brain drain, industrial actions, and poor medical facilities, equipment, and infrastructures respectively. He expressed optimism that the task before them will be handled professionally with political will to the glory of God and service to the nation, Nigeria.

He called on the need to improve better working conditions of health workers and provision of better modern facilities across the country since a healthy nation is a worthy nation. He further revealed that many medical doctors and other health workers are leaving the country for overseas for greener pasture due to improved condition of service they are getting from those countries. He advised on the need for federal government to improve on medical tourism for the benefit of the country and ensure the welfare of medical personnel. He said his committee is willing to take good advice and engage with critical stakeholders to improve the condition of hospitals in Nigeria.