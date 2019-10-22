Gov Buni Approves Appointments, Deployments of LGCs Directors,Treasurers in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the appointment and posting of directors personal management and treasurers to the seventeen local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Stat Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Abba Gaidam Monday said that the directors personnel and the treasurers were drawn from the unified local government service.

The directors personnel management appointed and posted include Adamu A Dagona Nguru LGA, Muhammad Mele Gaidam LGA, Abubakar M B Dis Gulani,LGA Iliyasu Ahmed Maluri Potiskum LGA, Abubakar Muhammad Kolere Damaturu LGA, Baffa Adam Gaidam Yunusari LGA and Bukar Kagu Goji Bursari Local Government Area.

Others include Abdu Mainasara Bumsa Jakusko LGA, Bakura Usman Fika, LGA, Sheriff Adam Gasma Bade LGA, Baba Shehu Bukar ll Yusufari, LGA, Ligali A Dugu Tarmuwa, LGA and Salisu Chiromari Machina Local Government Area.

The rest include Ibrahim Abubakar Yayangida Nangere LGA, Muhammad Harande Mai Turare Fune LGA, Audu Zanna Bura Gujba LGA, and Suntalma Lawan Yusufari Karasuwa Local Government Area.

The treasurers include Fatsuma Ibrahim Bade LGA, Goni Usman Kachalla Potiskum, LGA, Kulloma Umara Bursari, LGA, Muhammad Audu Gadaka Nangere LGA, Baba Umaru Tarmuwa, LGA and Malam Baba Mai Bunu Gujba Local Government Arrea.

Others include Modu M Mutai Damaturu LGA, Jafaru Muhammad Kukuwa Fika LGA, Musa Hassan El badawy Gulani LGA, Lawan Baba Zau Gaidam LGA and Abba Muhammad Gana Karasuwa LGA.

Others include Haruna M Buba Nguru LGA, Ibrahim Bawa Aminu Yunusari,LGA Wakil A Maidami Machina, LGA, Galadima Haruna Dawaki Jakusko LGW, Alhaji Modu Bulama Yusufari LGA and Bukar A B Liman Fune Local Government Areas.

The statement further directed the current directors personnel and treasurers drawn from the state civil service to report back to their respective MDAs after handing over their offices to the newly posted officers.

It added also that the governor, conveyed his administration’s appreciation for their contributions of the outgoing directors personal and treasurers to the development of their respective local government areas of assignment and wishing them the best in their future endeavours.