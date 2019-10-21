FLOOD: DESOPADEC Commissioners Dole Out Food Items Worth Millions On IDPs

To cushion the effect of the devastating flood on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), commissioners on the Board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), have given food items worth millions of naira to the flood victims.

The team led by the member representing Sapele, Ethiope West, and Okpe Local Government Areas in the Board Hon. Joyce Overah, donated food items to victims who were affected by flood in Sapele and Ethiope West local government councils.

The items donated to the victims includes rice, groundout oil, indomie, yams, sachet tomatoes, salts , soaps was received amidst jubilation and great excitement.

While presenting the relief items to the victims Overah commended the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that whatever he was doing was to compliment the governor's effort of ensuring prosperity for all Deltans, stressing that the items presented to the victims was to ameliorate the problems that the flood has caused them.

Hon. Overah who express sadness over the unfortunate incident, however took sucour in the fact that the situation was not beyond the board, hence the commission has come to give modest support to flood victim, imploring the affected victims to manage whatever relief materials that they have received from the Board.

Mr Samuel Biokoro Special Assistance to the Hon. Commissioner said that DESOPADEC as an interventionist agency is saddled with the responsibility of giving assistance to those in the oil bearing areas, aimed at assisting affected flood victims in the state as display by the Commissioner who was moved to give relief materials to the affected flood victims to help alleviate their suffering .

One of the affected flood victim Mrs Josephine Epete thanked the state government and Hon. Overah for their kind gesture and assistance, she prayed that the good Lord in his infinite mercies would bless them immensely and keep them safe.

Another flood victim, Mr Samuel Ahwe who could not bottle his joy sang praises to God Almighty for using the Board members to put smile on his face and all those that were affected by the flood.

Chief Robert Eyarefe, a flood victim from Oghareki thanked the Hon. Commissioner for the kind gesture, "I have been hearing of DESOPADEC given out assistance to people, but today I am a witness to this testimony. I want to thank the state governor for appointing such a wonderful and concern CommissIoner to represent us. God bless you sir", he added.

Mrs Jane Okiemute thanked the Hon. Commissioner for visiting them and coming to their rescue at a time like this, she expressed her satisfaction over the concern shown by the Board, saying that indeed Ogharefe has a good representative in the Board.

Present during the ceremony are members of the DESOPADEC media crew, Coordinator of Sapele DESOPADEC staffs Mrs Okpegwa Rachael, Mr Samuel Biokoro,Mr Raymond Overah, Mr Fortune Sajere, Mr Edafe Matthew, Mr Eyankwaire Amos, Mr Remi Ogubamela, Mr Jackson Umukoro, and a host of other dignatries.