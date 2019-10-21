Determination Necessary For Public Service Success --- Chief Macaulay

Bureaucratic portholes in public service calls for determination and diligence in achieving success, the Director General (DG), Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has said.

According to him, public service is an unending battle to enshrine the values of development on society noting sadly that interests and wanton continue to militate results.

He stated this in his address during a Thanksgiving Service held at the redeemed Christian Church of God,Owhelogbo, by Isoko Patriotic Front (IPF) to celebrate his appointment as DG WUEDA, Macaulay called for the continued support of Deltans for government and leadership.

He commended the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for finding him worthy to be part of his cabinet with an assurance of doing what but take to deliver on his mandate. "When I was appointed as Commissioner, Peace and Conflict resolution to resolve the Warri crisis, I was branded a 'gbeghe' commissioner. From Warri, I rose to become the Secretary to State Government. Today, I am back in Warri to develop it. Again they are saying I went there to plant flowers. It is good. I know Warri again will be a stepping stone."

He said, "I urge you to continue to support me. I thank the Governor for finding me worthy to be in his cabinet. I will do my best to deliver on that mandate. Public service is a battle. There are those who want you to fail. There are those who believe your success will affect their destinies."

Clearing the air on rumours surrounding his appointment, the former Secretary to State Government, stated that contrary to public opinion he never fought for the office of Managing Director, of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development commission (DESOPADEC).

His words, "Those who thought I fought for the office of the MD DESOPADEC, are wrong. I did not fight for it. I did not discuss it with the Governor. I don't fight for positions. From Commissioner to SSG, I never fought for them. I believed I had done my part, it behoved on God through the Governor to give me what I deserve."

"This is the second time IPF is holding a thanksgiving for me. Words are not enough for me to thank God. God has been most fateful. My early life was not rosy. Only God has sustained me. I give God the glory." He added.

Earlier, IPF Chairman, Hon. Daniel Tutumor stated that the Thanksgiving was necessary to appreciate God for disappointing those who plotted the downfall of the Grand Patron.

In the same vein, Chief Joe Arausi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party who spoke during the reception ceremony commended the group for the effort adding, however, that there is need for Isokos ton consider Macaulay for a higher leadership role, judging by his precedence.