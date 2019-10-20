Heartless woman batters 4-year-old girl

A 35-year-old woman, Monsura Olusanya has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for inflicting various degrees of injuries on the body of a 4-year-old girl, Fathia Ogundimu, her niece.

The arrest followed a complaint from the community members at Toluwalase community in Owode Ijako who went to Sango police division with the little girl to report the woman.

The community members said the woman accused the girl of mistakenly pouring a pot of soup away.

They told the police that the woman put a knife on fire and used the hot knife to inflict injuries all over the body of the little girl.

"Not satisfied, the some went further biting the little girl on her stomach and lips."

On the strength of the report, the DPO sango police station CSP Godwin Idehai detailed his detectives to the scene where the wicked woman was promptly arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect who is a mother of three is currently being detained at sango divisions.

"On interrogation, she admitted been responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her claiming that devil pushed her to do it.

The PPRO said " the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment. The biological parent of the girl have been contacted for them to come and take custody of their daughter."

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama directed that the suspect be charged to court