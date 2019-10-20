2 hours ago | Obituaries
Nnamdi Kanu Loses Mother
The Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has lost his mother, Mrs. Ugoeze Okwu Kanu.
The IPOB leader who announced her passing on in a broadcast early Sunday morning, said she died on August 30, 2019 in Germany.
“Lovers of freedom all over the world, I bring you a particularly sad news this very day, about the passing away of my mother, Ugoeze Okwu Kanu who died on the 30th of August this year in Germany,” Kanu announced.
“Anybody who met my mother will testify of her generosity, and above all, her devotion and love for Biafra.”