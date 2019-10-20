Osun Governor extols Yakubu Gowon at 85th 

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State yesterday extolled the former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) as he marked his 85th birthday.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan which was made available to The Nigerian Voice in Osogbo today, the Governor congratulate Gowon on his birthday.

His words "Your Excellency sir, you have remained committed to the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

" Your recent visit to our dear state bears further testament to that. We will forever remain grateful to you.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the State of Osun, I wish you a happy birthday."

"We wish you many more years of the good life and service to Nigeria and humanity in sound health".