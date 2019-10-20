Governor Oyetola announces Adebisi Adejare as DCoS

Mr. Mikhail Adejare Adebisi has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) by Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Governor announced the appointment at the 4-day retreat with his Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees.

He holds an LL.M degree and he is currently pursuing his doctorate programme in Law. The 53-year-old lawyer hails from Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area.

He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife. Adejare worked with the former Governor, Rauf Aregbesola as Special Adviser and Assistant Chief of Staff respectively.