Police arraign man in court for stealing jewelries

A 28-year-old man, Seyi Olatunji was arraigned at a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State today for stealing jewelries and other items.

The Prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that on 14th of September, 2019 at noon at GMT area, the accused stole the items worth N840,000 property of one Mr. Amidu Ajibade.

Fagboyinbo told the court that the offence committed by Seyi was contrary to and punishable under section 309(9) of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. II, Law of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against him.

The defense counsel, Okobe Najite pleaded the court to grant him bail.

The Magistrate, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara granted him bail with N500,000 and a surety.