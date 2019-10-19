Teenager arraigned in court on his birthday over internet fraud 

A 19-year-old boy, Ojo Kehinde has been arraigned before a Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for Internet fraud and breach of peace.

He was arraigned in court yesterday which coincided with his birthday, according to what he told the court.

The prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode told the court that on 11th of September, 2019 about 08:30am at Ignona area, Osogbo, the accused falsely represent himself to be a woman named Kelly Holland and pretended to marry one John Lesko a white man and defraud him with the sum of N297,600.

The prosecutor stated that the accused use Bank account number 3039222229 named Lasisi Adekunle Muideen to defraud John Lesko.

He added that the accused had one I-phone 6 S-plus in his possession and that he could give account of it.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the 4 count charge levelled against him.

The defense counsel , Okobe Najite told the court that the accused is presume to be innocent and urge the court to grant him bail.

The Magistrate, Mr. Opeyemi Badmus admitted the accused to bail with N300,000, 2 sureties. He adjourned the case to 15th of November.