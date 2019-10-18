Kogi State Deputy Governor Impeached

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Friday impeached the state’s Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

The deputy governor was reportedly impeached by the House shortly after it received report of a judicial panel of enquiry set up by the Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah.

According to House Leader, Hassan Bello Abdulahi, Achuba was impeached following consideration of the report of the John Bayeshea-led committee.

He said the report was accepted by the lawmakers and that they unanimously agreed to impeach Achuba and “he therefore stands impeached.”

Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole had on Friday received the report following which the House went into a closed-door session to discuss its contents.

Kolawole explained that the task of ensuring good governance required collective efforts of all, and thanked the members for the timely presentation of the report.

“We shall go into the reports thoroughly, look into the recommendations and do justice to it,” saying that the committee had gone into the annals of history in Nigeria as the first to perform a thorough work devoid of interferences.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Mohammad (APC- Ankpa I), said the exercise followed due process and thanked everyone for being responsive to the development of Kogi.

The committee, which was inaugurated on Aug. 26 with a 90-day duration within which to complete the assignment and submit its report, completed the job in 49 days.