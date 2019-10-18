Group To Buhari: Existence Of Cabal In Aso Rock Is A Threat To Democracy

A Yoruba socio-cultural group known as Yoruba Youths Forum, YYF has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the existence of a powerful cabal in the Aso-rock is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy. The group in a press release by its President, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said the recent video of Aisha Buhari screaming on top of her voice against the children of Mamman Daura is an indication that the powerful cabal in Aso Rock have hijacked the President.

“If Nigeria’s First Lady could be treated is such a manner by the cabal in Aso Rock; then we are all in trouble in this country.

Nigerian voted for Muhammadu Buhari and not Mamman Daura or any member of the cabal.” The Group wondered what constitutional right does Mamman Daura has to even reside in Aso Rock and not to even talk of his children having such power or influence over Aisha Buhari. “It’s obvious that the cabal has hijacked the government of Muhammadu Buhari. How can you fight or tackle corruption when you are also encouraging corruption to strive in the Nation seat of power. Mamman Daura, the head of the cabal who reside in Aso-Rock was never elected or appointed to any position for his or any member of his family to reside in the villa. This is no doubt the kind of people who are

making the budget of Aso-Rock to go higher. They are on daily basis feeding fat on the sweats of Nigerians and yet this government claims that it is fighting corruption.”

While reminding President Buhari to disband the cabal in Aso-Rock; Bolarinwa said that the existence of cabal in the presidency is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy. Also speaking on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa; YYF President commended the efforts and intervention of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“We want to use this medium to commend the efforts and intervention of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has once again demonstrated his patriotism to Nigeria and Africa in general”.