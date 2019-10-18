Borno Council Boss Bags National Award For Polio Eradication Despite Insecurity

The Caretaker Chairman of Gubio Local Government Area in Borno State, Hon. Zanna Modu has been conferred with the prestigious Nigeria National PolioPlus Champion Award in recognition of his uncommon commitment and leadership in the polio eradication programme in Nigeria.

The Polio Champion Award was instituted by Rotary International/Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee (NNPPC) in 1995 to recognise and appreciate Heads of Governments and organisations that have played a key role in polio eradication around the world.

The Chairman and Award Presenter, Dr. Tunji Funsho, jointly assisted by Chairman of Traditional Rulers on Health Matters, who is the Shehu of Bama Emirate Council in Borno, His Royal Highness, Kyari Ibn Umar El -Kanemi, and other stakeholders described Hon. Modu as Best deserved for the Prestigious Award, considering his contributions in the fight against polio in his communities.

Dr. Funsho commended the Caretaker Chairman for providing significant leadership in the efforts to eradicate polio in Gubio, despite challenges posed by insurgents.

He advocated for increased political and financial commitments at all levels for routine immunization and primary health care strengthening.

Receiving the Award as Best Chairman in Nigeria at Nicon Hilton Hotel, Abuja yesterday, Hon. Modu thanked Rotary International for the honour, and lauded their commitment to humanitarian work across the globe.

Recalled that Nigeria was polio free for almost 2 years but, with the liberation of areas under the captivity of Boko Haram, there has been a resurgence of polio cases in hard to reach communities in some parts of Borno, precisely in August 2016.

The Chairman who spoke to newsmen after returned to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, dedicated the Award to Security Agencies, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), the people of Gubio and the Borno State Government for providing peaceful atmosphere in the region.

He also commended Bill and Melinda Gate, Dangote Foundations, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organization, UNICEF and other development partners for their unflinching support in the fight against Polio and other diseases confronting the people in the state.

Hon. Modu while pledging his unflinching support to Zero Polio and Primary Health Care Services, called on all and sundry to continue offer needed assistance in the fight against polio virus and other related diseases in the society.