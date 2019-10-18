We Saw Peace, We Saw Factories And A Visionary In Akwa Ibom - Defence Advisors Confirm

“We saw industries, technology, culture and a development vision; we felt the pioneering works in tourism, infrastructural development and above all the pervading feeling of peace.”

These were the words of the Director of Foreign Liaison, Defence Intelligence Agency, Abuja, Brigadier General Emmanuel Undiandeye, on completion of a four day cultural study tour of Akwa Ibom State.

Undiandeye leader of a team of 22 foreign military attachés and senior advisors at the DIA on the tour, said at a State Gala Night in their honour at the Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo that, "we were taken to areas where gigantic steps aimed at industrializing and taking the state to the fore of development, are taking place.

Lauding Governor Udom Emmanuel's industrial drive and focused leadership, he hinted that, "We saw factories, we tasted cuisines, we felt the warmth of the good people of Akwa Ibom State.

The military officers dressed in muftis at the Gala night, said, “the warriors in your midst did not visit because they had all the time in their hands. They are people sent ahead to confirm that yes indeed, the peace heard in the media is real.”

Brigadier General Undiandeye asserted that, “soldiers are precursors of peace, the defence advisors in your midst today got a signal of peace in Akwa Ibom State, and peace in itself is a precursor of development.

He explained that they came as a team drawn from across the world to visit the good people of Akwa Ibom State.. We have received briefs, witnessed the rich cultural and traditional values of Akwa Ibom State and we want to assure you that our experience was entirely positive.

The Defence emissaries predicted that more industries and investors will arrive Akwa Ibom, maintaining that, “the nearness of the state to the sea gives it a good evacuation corridor for products that can be produced in the State.

“It is not just my feeling, but the feelings of all the defense advisors here,” Undiandeye said, adding that the Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency and heads of Defence Intelligence in the respective countries of the visiting attachés, appreciated the government and people of Akwa Ibom.

“In our own convenience, we shall sneak back individually to savour the beauty of this state.”

Speaking at the Banquet, Governor Udom Emmanuel, represented by his Deputy Moses Ekpo said “Akwa Ibom is a place everyone must come because there is absolute peace, there is congenial atmosphere, our people are friendly and our foods are delectable.”

Mr Ekpo said the governor’s agricultural policy seeks to ensure that 100% of foods consumed in the state are produced locally.

He said the government is complimenting the agricultural revolution with industrialization which the defense attachés had been shown in the course of their visit..

“I do hope you come again, pass this message to your respective missions, let your commercial attachés come and visit our state; they won’t regret”, the deputy governor added.

The evening featured cultural performances by different dance and music troupes, comedy and special performances by some talented youngsters as well as a display of assorted cuisine that stand the state out in delicacies.