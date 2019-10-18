Bayelsa November Election: PDP Candidate Ready To Debate APC's Chief David Lyon

Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State on Thursday said its candidate in the November 16 election, Senator Douye Diri, is ready to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Chief David Lyon, in a debate.

Speaking to journalists in Yenagoa, the Director-General, Diri Campaign Organisation, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, said the PDP candidate was not afraid to engage the people of the state in any debate.

He said: “Any debate that will have to do with the 2019 election, PDP will always be available because we want an issue-based campaign.

“It is the choice of the other camp to make their candidate available. I am not challenging anybody. For us, we want to always interact with Bayelsans.”

Earlier, an international foundation, Push Africa Foundation (PAF), has scheduled a debate for the major parties’ candidates ahead of the governorship election.

PAF’s Country Director, Egberamen Doris, described the debate as an important landmark in the state’s democratic journey, saying it would deepen democracy and the growing maturity of governance and politics in the state.

Egberamen noted that the event, scheduled to hold on October 28, would be conducted independently and exclusively by key stakeholders.

She said: “We have mobilised a Bayelsa State Elections Debate Group (BED-G). This group is a coalition of broadcast organisations, NGOs, civil societies and faith-based organisations as well as professional groups, who are committed to deepening democracy and entrenching an enduring democratic culture through organised public/media debates. We are proposing that this should be a continued culture for the people of Bayelsa State.”