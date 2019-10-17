Aisha Buhari Regrets Viral Video

The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has apologised for the embarrassment of a video where she was seen shouting at Aso Rock.

According to Suleiman Haruna, her spokesman, Aisha relayed her apology when she played host to the wives of governors of the 36 states at the presidential villa in Abuja.

“Commenting on the videos circulating on social networks, Aisha extended her apology to her children, her immediate family members and all well-meaning Nigerians over the embarrassment that the videos had caused,” the statement said.

The video recorded by Fatima, daughter of Mamman Daura, Buhari’s nephew, alleged that the first lady attacked her inside the presidential villa.

Aisha, upon her return to Nigeria, confirmed the video saying that she reacted angrily because she was denied access to parts of the villa by Daura and his family.

She was quoted as saying Fatima recorded the video while mocking her.