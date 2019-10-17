Four Women Deliveres, As Expectant Mothers Besieged IDP Camps In Delta

Four women have reportedly delivered at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Asaba, Delta State.

The Onne camp which opened on October 1, has a population of 2,075 with a record of three births within the first six days of its operation.

The camp became over populated with an excess of 907 persons, leading to the opening of Ahabam camp three days ago to absorb the IDPs.

Officials of both camps said a total of 131 pregnant women are among the total population of the two camps located in the state capital.

The camp commandant at Ahabam, Mrs. Uche Dunkwu who was on ground to direct affairs, confirmed that her camp has 40 pregnant women and 86 nursing mothers.

Dunkwu said plans were in top gear to accommodate all the IDPs at the camp, as some of them were yet to settle as at the time of filing this report.

She disclosed that another camp would be opened at Women Affairs Primary School to take in more persons as the number of displaced persons continue to swell.

At the Onne camp, the commandant, Mr. Eugene Onwenonye confirmed that three births have been recorded.

He said all registered persons are being fed three times a day with basic amenities provided by the state government.

Some of the displaced persons expressed gratitude to the state government for coming to their aid, and urged corporate entities and well meaning individuals to also assist them with relief materials.