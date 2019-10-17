Ebonyi patners Indian Govt: Estab'ishes Electric Cars Assembly Plant.

Ebonyi State government is seeking to partner with Indian government to establish an Electric Automobile Assembly plant in the state .

To this end, Governor David Umahi, paid a visit to the Indian High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday where he was received by the High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Abhay Thakur.

The Governor, according to a statement by his Special Assistannt on Media, Francis Nwaze was there to seek for partnership on importation and establishment of an assembling plant of Electric Mode Automobiles.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Umahi noted that Electric Mode Automobile is not only a technology of tomorrow but a technology that cuts cost.

He further revealed that his key interest in the partnership includes importation of the sample electric powered Tricycles, Buses, Motorcycles and Cars while establishment of assembly plant for same will follow.

The governor enumerated other areas which he equally wants partnership.

The areas include, Agriculture with Poultry, piggery and food processing equipment top on his request.

He also solicited for partnership in the area of hospital management of the brand new State University Teaching Hospital which is presently under speedy construction.

Governor Umahi who described the hospital as 'a center of excellence' noted that his interest in establishing the hospital is not on making money with the hospital but for the betterment of the State and the country in general.

He also called on the international communities and other well meaning Nigerians to partner with Ebonyi state in establishing industries, factories and other businesses while assuring them of the readiness of Ebonyi State to provide conducive environment and incentives to make their establishments thrive.

The statement quoted the the High Commissioner, Mr. Abhay Thakur as expressing excitement with the governor's visit and presentation.

The High Commissioner assured him of his readiness of the Government of India to work with the state.