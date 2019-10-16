Man beats his wife to death over minor argument

A 28-year-old man, Kazeem Yusuf has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for beaten his 26-year-old wife to death.

The suspect who has been on the run since 23rd of September 2019 when the incident happened was apprehended on the 14th of October 2019 by the policemen at Enugada divisional headquarters.

On the 23rd of September 2019, when the incident happened, the suspect ran to the station and reported that his wife collapsed while going to fetch water and died.

Upon his report, DPO Enugada division SP, Mr Hamzat Baba detailed his detectives to the scene, but on close observation of the corpse, the detectives noticed marks of violence on the deceased and suspected that the victim might not have died of natural cause.

While the detectives were searching for more evidences, the suspect sneaked out and took to his heels.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the corpse was subsequently taken to General hospital Ijaiye mortuary while a massive manhunt was launched for the fleeing killer husband.

He said "Our manhunt yielded positive result on the 14th of October 2019 when his hideout at Itori was discovered where he was promptly arrested.

"He has since made a confessional statement that he beat up his wife over a minor disagreement and that the deceased collapsed in the process and died.

"He further stated that it was not the first time of beating the woman, but he didn’t know that the beating will results to her untimely death."

The corpse of the deceased a mother of one has been buried by her relations according to Islamic rite.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama ordered the transfer of the suspect to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.